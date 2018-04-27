Driver in deadly armored truck heist granted parole hearing

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 1981 file photo, Judith Clark is taken into police custody in Nanuet, N.Y. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, a New York judge has ordered a new parole hearing for the former radical anti-Vietnam War activist who drove a getaway car in a bungled 1981 Brinks heist that left three people dead. The board denied Clark parole a year ago. David Handschuh, File AP Photo