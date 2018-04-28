Nevada leader to give first Hindu prayer in Oklahoma Senate

FILE - In this March 3, 2015, file photo, Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, delivers a prayer from Sanskrit scriptures before the Idaho Senate in Boise. The spiritual leader from Nevada is expected to deliver the first-ever Hindu prayer in the Oklahoma Senate Monday, April 30, 2018, part of an interfaith effort in a Legislature that has faced some criticism for its lack of religious diversity. Idaho Statesman via AP, File Kyle Green