The Latest: Slain deputy's handcuffs used to arrest suspect

Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams toward a police cruiser Saturday, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Deputy Sheriff Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened roadside in Norridgewock. Officials said the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP David Leaming