Q&A: After years of legal battles, voting rights groups want Texas' electoral maps drawn by citizens

To prevent gerrymandered districts, a coalition of civil and voting rights groups wants Texas citizens to draw the state's electoral maps.
For seven years, the state of Texas has defended its statehouse and congressional maps against allegations that they were drawn in 2011 with the purpose of minimizing the voting power of African-Americans and Latinos.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case for the second time, and if the justices side with the map's challengers, they could hear the case again before it's resolved.
Members of a coalition of civil and voting rights groups say there's a way to avoid the years of legal back-and-forth that have cost taxpayers millions of dollars: The state could establish an independent redistricting commission in which citizens, not lawmakers, draw the electoral maps.
"We'll just keep doing these endless cycles of litigation for years to come if we keep this system in place where the people drawing the district lines are the same people who will be running in those districts," Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of Common Cause Texas, said in a news release. "Our Fair Maps coalition will be presenting a package of common sense reforms designed to let voters be the ones selecting their representatives and not the other way around."
Several groups make up the Fair Maps coalition: Common Cause Texas, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Texas League of Women Voters, the Texas Civil Rights Project, the Texas Progressive Action Network, Common Ground for Texans, Clean Elections Texas and TexPIRG.
Q: Has this been tried?
A: Several states have created independent commissions, including California, Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Washington, and advocates in Texas have kicked the idea around for years. Former state Sen. Jeff Wentworth, a San Antonio Republican, was known for introducing bills that would create such a body and the Senate passed bills in 2005, 2007 and 2011 before they died in the House.
In 2017, Dallas Democrat Victoria Neave introduced a joint resolution in the House that would create an independent commission, but it went nowhere.
Q: What are the benefits of an independent commission?
A: The argument for independent commissions is that they keep politicians and their interests out of the decision-making and minimize the risk of legal battles or partisan fights, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.
But getting politicians to give up that power is an uphill battle.
"Your average politician is not going to give up one of their most important powers. In particular, the party in the majority," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. "Controlling the redistricting process provides the majority party with a profound political advantage, and I can't imagine Texas Republicans giving that advantage up anytime soon."
Q: Are there any drawbacks to having independent commissions?
A: Jones said independent commissions should not be looked at as panacea. States with independent commissions still face legal challenges to their electoral maps. And though the method of choosing commissioners varies from state -to -state, it' is hard to fully eliminate partisanship. Commissioners are often chosen by state officials or political parties.
"If elected officials are allowed to make suggestions, if (commissioners) come from certain industries or organizations, they could also have political slant," Rottinghaus said. "It's impossible to get politics out of this completely."
Q: What are the chances this could happen in Texas?
A: It's unrealistic, Jones said.
But Gutierrez said the coalition plans to ask lawmakers during next year's legislative session to pass a joint resolution that would put the issue on the state ballot in 2019. Once voters are presented with the idea of an independent commission, Gutierrez said he is confident they would approve it.
"The Legislature doesn't have to necessarily give up this power themselves," Gutierrez said. "We're just asking the Legislature to allow Texans to decide on this."
But getting that far would require the support of two-thirds of each legislative chamber. The shift toward independent commissions usually happens in states that have either a less polarized political atmosphere or a way for citizens to get initiatives directly on the ballot.
