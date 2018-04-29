See Hawaii volcano's lava lake overflow in dramatic timelapse video

Stunning footage captured by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory last week shows the lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano spilling onto the Halema'uma'u crater floor — a "significant" overflow.

The daylong timelapse video — taken from 7:30 p.m. April 25 to 7:30 p.m. April 26 — shows the overflows lighting up the night and spilling throughout the day.

Overflows have been intermittent since April 21, but the largest flow was between 6:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 26, when the lava covered about two-thirds of the crater floor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That flow can be seen in the video.

This is the first significant overflow of the summit's lava lake since 2015, according to the USGS. As of Sunday, officials have recorded a "deflationary trend," meaning the lake hasn't overflowed in the past 24 hours, according to the National Park Service.

Kilauea has been constantly erupting since January 1983, according to the USGS.