Pelicans crash California graduation, 1 lands on red carpet

This April 28, 2018 photo made from video provided by Pepperdine University shows one of a pair of pelicans crashing a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. The long-beaked birds flew in Saturday as the class of 2018 was receiving diplomas outdoors on a lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Video shows one of the big birds landing among seated observers who managed to toss it back into the air, only to have it land on a red carpet at the center of the ceremony. It finally waddled away. Pepperdine University via AP Grant Dillion