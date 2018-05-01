Man on 'jihad' faces sentencing in college student's murder

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. Brown, who says he was on a "jihad" to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East, is facing sentencing for killing a New Jersey college student. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Newark. NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File Patti Sapone