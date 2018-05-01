Even as spring arrives, backcountry skiing thrives

In this Saturday, April 21, 2018, photo, Andrew Drummond, below, and Drew Zimber ski through the glades on Crescent Ridge in the Randolph Community Forest in Randolph, New Hampshire. In the summer of 2017, Granite Backcountry Alliance recruited 75 volunteers to clear brush and thin trees to create a 75-acre glade on a hillside north of the Presidential Range. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo