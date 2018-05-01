Man facing trial in 2013 disappearance of a Michigan clerk

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, Jeffrey Willis appears in court in Muskegon, Mich., where he was sentenced to life for the first degree murder in June 2014 of Rebekah Bletsch. Jury selection begins Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in the trial for Willis who is charged in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body has never been found. Muskegon Chronicle via AP, File Joel Bissell