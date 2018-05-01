FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, Jeffrey Willis appears in court in Muskegon, Mich., where he was sentenced to life for the first degree murder in June 2014 of Rebekah Bletsch. Jury selection begins Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in the trial for Willis who is charged in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body has never been found.
National

Man facing trial in 2013 disappearance of a Michigan clerk

The Associated Press

May 01, 2018 09:42 AM

MUSKEGON, Mich.

Jury selection is expected to take about two days for the trial of a western Michigan man on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of a western Michigan gas station clerk.

The trial for Jeffrey Willis is scheduled to last two weeks following Tuesday and Wednesday's jury selection in Muskegon County Circuit Court. Twenty-five-year-old Jessica Heeringa disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body has never been found.

Following this trial, Willis is expected to stand trial in the 2016 kidnapping of a teenager who escaped his van and went to police, leading to his arrest.

Willis was convicted last year in the 2014 fatal shooting of jogger Rebekah Bletsch. He's serving a life sentence in her death. Willis denied wrongdoing during the trial.

