San Francisco eyes cultural status for leather, gay district

In this Monday, April 30, 2018 photo, Sister Phylliss, left, hugs a patron while hosting Karaoke night at The SF Eagle, a historic gay bar, in San Francisco. San Francisco’s gay and leather community is set to get its own cultural district as part of a broader city effort to preserve neighborhoods at risk of disappearing under rising rents. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution Tuesday that would create the Leather and LGBTQ District in part of the city’s South of Market neighborhood. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo