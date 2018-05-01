NTSB: Straps corroded on tunnel conduit that fell, killing 1

This photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows a truck's windshield damaged by a 10-foot section of electrical conduit that struck the driver in the head, killing him, on Feb. 21, 2018. The conduit broke away from the ceiling of the Lehigh Tunnel along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Penn Township, Carbon County, Pa. In a preliminary report issued Tuesday, May 1, 2018, by the National Transportation Safety Board, federal investigators say steel straps holding electrical conduits to the tunnel's ceiling had corroded before the accident that killed 70-year-old Howard Sexton III, of Mickleton, N.J. Pennsylvania State Police via National Transportation Safety Board via AP)