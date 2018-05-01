Judge: US can't immediately revoke man's DACA status

Daniel Ramirez Medina, right, walks with a man identified as his brother following a hearing in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Ramirez is asking U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez to block the government from revoking his participation in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows those brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country to work or study. Gene Johnson AP Photo