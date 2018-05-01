Activity on Hawaii volcano could indicate new eruption

In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent could trigger a new eruption of lava. Officials from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Tuesday, May 1, 2018 that activity over the past 24 hours could lead to a new breakout on the east side of the Big Island volcano. U.S. Geological Survey via AP)