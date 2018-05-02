Teen to be sentenced for shooting at Ohio high school

FILE - In this April 1, 2017, file photo, defendant Ely Serna sits with attorney Dennis Lieberman in Judge Lori Reisinger's courtroom in Champaign County Juvenile Court in Urbana, Ohio. Serna, who pleaded guilty to shooting two students at an Ohio high school in January 2017, could face more than 23 years in prison for attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic. The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File Jonathan Quilter