FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of Kyle Plush who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan. The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members Monday, April 30, with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to Plush's calls for help on April 10. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cara Owsley
Prosecutor blocks release of file in teen's death in minivan

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

May 02, 2018 08:54 AM

CINCINNATI

An Ohio prosecutor has blocked police from releasing results of their internal probe into the failed response to a 16-year-old boy trapped in a minivan near his school.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) has directed that no photos or video be released from the investigation of Kyle Plush's death. He says Chief Eliot Isaac can't proceed with a planned Wednesday morning presentation to City Council members until the prosecutor's office completes its investigation.

Kyle Plush's father found his body nearly six hours after the teen made two 911 calls seeking help. A coroner ruled he asphyxiated from chest compression.

Cincinnati officials on Monday outlined plans for the emergency center that include adding staff, training and technology, and studying other centers.

