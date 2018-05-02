With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change

FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Tatum Weir, center, carries a tool box she built as her twin brother Ian, left, follows after a Cub Scout meeting in Madbury, N.H. Fifteen communities in New Hampshire are part of an "early adopter" program to allow girls to become Cub Scouts and eventually Boy Scouts. For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America's flagship program for older boys has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With girls soon entering the ranks, the BSA says that iconic name will change to “Scouts BSA.” The change will take effect in February 2019. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo