Report: Leader 'failed to protect Senate' from husband

FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony at the Statehouse in Boston. The Senate Ethics Committee is expected to meet with reporters, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, along with an attorney from a law firm hired to investigate whether Rosenberg violated any rules in connection with sexual misconduct allegations against his estranged husband, Bryon Hefner. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo