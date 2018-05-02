NRA agenda stalls despite gun-friendly Congress, president

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association-ILA Leadership Forum, in Atlanta. As NRA prepares to gather for its 147th annual meeting in Dallas, the political landscape has changed considerably in the past year. Even with a GOP-led Congress and a gun-friendly president in the White House, its agenda has stalled. And a new generation seems to have the upper hand in pushing for gun-control after several deadly mass shootings. Mike Stewart File AP Photo