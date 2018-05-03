Rookies Fultz, Tatum having different playoff experiences

FILE - In this July 3, 2017, file photo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (11) lays the ball in as Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz (7) defends during an NBA summer league basketball game in Salt Lake City. The Celtics have a 1-0 Eastern Conference semifinal lead over Philadelphia. And Tatum, who was selected third by Boston 11 months ago, has been a revelation on a team battered by injuries. Fultz is not having nearly as much fun. He has been reduced to a spectator after a down regular season that saw him go through shooting issues and miss 68 games with a shoulder injury. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo