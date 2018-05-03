Golden State Killer suspect fights DNA collection effort

FILE - in this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane Howard, right, makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo 72, appeared in court, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, with Howard who is asking the court to stop the Sacramento County District Attorney from further executing a search warrant. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo