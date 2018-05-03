Son: Mom accused in Florida, Minnesota deaths 'a good lady'

FILE - This file photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals April 19, 2018, at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas in connection with the killings of two people in separate states, including her husband. Authorities say Riess, a Minnesota grandma, who led authorities on a cross-country manhunt after she allegedly killed her husband took steps to conceal a second death in Florida. New details in the case of Riess detail her steps in Fort Myers, Fla., where she allegedly killed a woman because she wanted to assume her identity. South Padre Island Police Department via AP, File)