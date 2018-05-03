The Latest: Senate accepts resignation of former president

FILE - In this March 14, 2016, file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg, who previously had stepped down as Senate president, resigned his Senate seat on Thursday, May 3, 2018, the day after a scathing ethics report said he failed to protect the Senate from his estranged husband Bryon Hefner, who is charged with sexual misconduct, including allowing Hefner to access Rosenberg’s Senate email account. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo