His two wives live just 56 miles apart, police say. Why one says the other is 'evil'

His wife of 25 years complained to the Sheriff's Office after she found paperwork with her husband's name and another's woman's name on it.
Now Chaffie Brown Jr.'s second wife says that first wife is "evil" after the 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, according to KTRK.
He's been charged with bigamy and was released the same day on a $4,000 bond, jail records indicate.
Neither woman has been identified by authorities because they are the victims of the rare crime, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Brown's first wife, whom he married in 1993, lives in Laplace, just 56 miles to the southeast of his second wife, who lives in Baton Rouge. WBRZ reported that Brown married his second wife in 2013.
"He's not a bad person. He does everything he can for the church," Brown's second wife told the station.
So for five years, neither of the women, nor the local authorities, knew about Brown's alleged double life.
He told his first wife he needed to buy a house in Baton Rouge because he frequently worked long hours there, according to WAFB.
But his first wife became suspicious in January, KTRK reported, when she found car insurance documents indicating that Brown had added his second wife a a policy on a car he shared with his first wife.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office began investigating Brown's marriages in March.
When he was arrested Wednesday, he told investigators that he'd had the second marriage annulled, something WBRZ reported he also told his first wife when she confronted him.
The station also reported that an East Baton Rouge Parish clerk's official admitted that getting around the state's bigamy law is as simple as checking a box on a marriage license form indicating that one is not currently wed to anyone else.
