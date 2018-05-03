911 caller reported death threats on Greyhound. But the driver refused to pull over, cops say

Passengers were riding an evening Greyhound bus from Milwaukee to Chicago in January when a drunk passenger started to get belligerent — and threatened to kill “everyone on this bus,” according to court records.

But that didn't stop the driver, police said. He kept cruising for 17 more miles as police surrounded the bus, and then told police he thought the squad cars were part of "a training exercise," WISN reports.

A woman riding on the bus Jan. 12 had called 911 from the moving vehicle on Interstate 94 around 10 p.m. to report passenger Margarito Vargas-Rosas, 34, for making the threats, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Racine Journal-Times. Earlier, the woman had told Vargas-Rosas off at the Milwaukee bus terminal as he bickered with another man — and that man told the woman that Vargas-Rosas was armed with a gun, the complaint said.





Even as dozens of cops pursued the bus across a handful counties, flashing their lights and blaring their sirens, the bus kept driving south from Wisconsin into Illinois, Illinois state police said. Finally, just over the state line, police laid down a spike strip and were able to halt the bus, FOX 6 reports. But officers were still worried about a possible hostage situation inside.

"Every deputy and every police officer involved in that pursuit was thinking the worst-case scenario," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told FOX 6. "We're thinking we're going to have a standoff situation.”

That wasn't the case at all. Authorities asked the driver, Daniel Mengestu, 46, if he’d been threatened in the bus, or if there was some other reason he didn’t stop. He answered that "he saw the police cars following him, but chose not to stop because he believed it was a training exercise," according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 6.

Margarito Vargas-Rosas, 34 Lake County Sheriff's Office

Vargas-Rosas was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and making a terrorist threat in Racine, and he was sentenced to time served in jail after pleading guilty to the disorderly conduct charge in March, the Journal-Times reports. Prosecutors and the defense said he’ll likely be deported because he is in the U.S. illegally. He faces federal charges for illegal reentry after deportation, court records said.

And now Mengestu — a St. Paul, Minnesota, resident — faces felony charges of his own, FOX 6 reports. The Racine County district attorney has charged him with attempting to flee a traffic officer. His preliminary hearing is set for May 16, the Journal-Times reports.

Greyhound told WISN that Mengestu is no longer with the company.

Passengers said he had blown through an earlier spike strip before coming to a stop.





"He didn't stop after the first spike strip. He went on to Illinois," Patrick Dodd told the Chicago Tribune, adding that passengers were yelling at the driver to pull over. "And then he hit the second spike strip."

Vargas-Rosas kept threatening passengers even after police had been called, FOX 6 reports. When the bus pulled over, he “became more upset and started pacing the aisle still threatening passengers on the bus,” according to the complaint.

The situation wasn’t over once the bus was pulled over and the suspect was arrested, passengers said.

"They treated us like we were criminals, like we did something wrong," Terrance Williams, a New Jersey man riding in the middle of the bus, told the Chicago Tribune. "OK, if you got the person you're looking for and everything's done, why are you detaining us? It was crazy."

The bus was carrying about 40 passengers, the Tribune reported. No weapon was located on the bus when it was searched.