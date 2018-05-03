This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Major Crimes Bureau, shows two images of Stephen Houk. The paroled sex offender driving a motor home was able to give police the slip after a 3.5-hour chase through California by turning into an almond orchard and disappearing into a cloud of dust kicked up by his vehicle. Houk remained missing Wednesday, May 2, 2018, and should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's department said. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau via AP)
Sex offender in custody days after motor home pursuit

The Associated Press

May 03, 2018 08:33 PM

LOS ANGELES

A paroled sex offender has been captured, two days after he escaped police following an hours-long chase on Southern California freeways in a motor home with his two young children inside.

Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that Stephen Houk was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Barstow.

That's about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from where he vanished.

Houk led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies tried to talk to him about a report that he'd threatened his wife.

Police followed the 46-year-old from Hollywood more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) north to the agricultural heartland of California.

Houk stopped in an almond orchard and ran away, vanishing into a cloud of dust kicked up by his vehicle.

