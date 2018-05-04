Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

SHARE COPY LINK A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26. US Geological Survey via Storyful

