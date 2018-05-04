A timeline of key moments in Trump-Stormy Daniels saga

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer Michael Avenatti as she speaks outside federal court in New York. The story told by President Donald Trump and the White House about payments made to Daniels has evolved over time. The White House has consistently denied Trump had an affair with Daniels, but statements from the president and his aides about a hush money payment made just before the 2016 election have changed. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo