500-year-old skeletons headed for Native American tribes

FILE - This April 15, 2017, file video image courtesy of KTVB-TV shows the remote area where skeletal remains were found in a badger hole north of Mountain Home, Idaho. Two 500-year-old skeletons discovered on federal land in Idaho's high desert plains will be turned over to Native American tribes. U.S. officials in a series of notices that started Friday, May 4, 2018, say the remains of the young adult and child will be given to the interrelated Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in eastern Idaho and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes in southern Idaho and northern Nevada. KTVB via AP, File Paul Boehlke