The Latest: Shot ATF agent stable, full recovery expected

Chicago police work the scene near the area where a federal agent was shot and critically wounded in Chicago while working on an investigation with local authorities on Friday, May 4, 2018. A Chicago police spokesman says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers at the time of the shooting about 3:15 a.m. Friday on the city's South Side. No arrests have been reported. Chicago Tribune via AP Jose M. Osorio