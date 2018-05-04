New murder trial ordered for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel

FILE- In this April 18, 2013 file photo, Michael Skakel listens to his former defense attorney Mickey Sherman testify at Skakel's habeas corpus hearing at Rockville Superior Court in Vernon, Conn. The Connecticut Supreme Court has vacated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction and ordered a new trial in connection with a 1975 killing in wealthy Greenwich. The court issued a 4-3 ruling Friday that Skakel's trial attorney, Michael Sherman, failed to present evidence of an alibi. Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File Jason Rearick