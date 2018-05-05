'Say a prayer for us all.' Carnival passenger shares her nightmare as water floods deck

Carnival Dream passenger Marla DeAnn Haase's pictures and videos on board the Carnival ship on May 3, 2018, show water gushing and flooding Deck 9 after a break in the ship's fire suppression system while passengers were on a cruise to the western Caribbean. This screen grab image is from her Facebook video that has been viewed more than 1.3 million times by May 5, 2018, a day before the seven-day cruise returns to dock in New Orleans. Marla DeAnn Haase Facebook