The drug deal was worth $30. He grabbed a rusty machete when it all went wrong, N.M. cops say

What was supposed to be a $30 meth deal ended without any drugs in northern New Mexico on April 16.
That's because, according to a police report in the Las Vegas Optic, 44-year-old Erminio Duran bludgeoned a woman over the head repeatedly with a rusty machete when she came back to his house and told him the drugs would cost more than that.
He loaned her the money for the drugs initially, according to a police affidavit obtained by the newspaper.
Duran remained in the San Miguel County Detention Center on Saturday on one charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, jail records indicated. He's being held there without bond.
Police say he hit her with the machete once when she demanded more money for the meth. Then as she tried to leave the home on the 700 block of Taos Street, he hit her several more times in the head, the Optic reported.
She was bleeding from her head but also sustained lacerations on her hands from trying to block the machete blade.
She was taken to Alta Vista Regional Hospital, where police made contact with her, the affidavit states.
Duran was arrested the next day, just after 3:30 p.m.
A squabble between brothers over housework in Columbus, Ohio, led to a similar machete attack this week, according to the Columbus Telegram. Police there say Jorge Carvajal Cabrera, 24, struck his brother seven or eight times with a machete when the brother and his girlfriend tried to leave the brothers' apartment Monday without finishing his chores.
In late March, a man tried to abduct two children in a Louisiana Wal-Mart parking lot by pulling them out of shopping carts and threatening their mothers and store employees with a machete, according to The Associated Press. Police in the town of Kenner charged Billie Yoe Buddier-Herrera with two counts of kidnapping in that incident.
Just days before that incident, in Hawaii, 23-year-old Kumulipo Sylva was charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing a man with a machete in a public restroom, after the man allegedly taunted him during a bus ride in Maui.
