He rolled up to Toys R Us in a wrecked truck — and left a baby behind, Pa. police say

Thomas Himlin Jr. left a 6-month-old baby with a Toys R Us employee, police say, and promised he would come back once he found his phone.
But it didn't work out that way, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Times-Leader. Police say Himlin — who rolled up to the toy store in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in a wrecked truck with deployed airbags — left in another white truck driven by a female and never came back.
That was around 8:30 p.m Wednesday, police told The Citizens' Voice. Officers received reports of a fight between two men on Kidder Street and someone abandoning a child at a Toys R Us in the same area.
The employee told police that Himlin entered the Toys R Us and asked him to call his cellphone. The 24-year-old suspect said he had just been in an accident, police say, and left for a moment but came back with a baby in a car seat. That's when police say he left for good without the child.
According to the Times Leader, police say they examined the damaged truck that Himlin left behind and used it to find his parents' house, which had the white truck parked out front. The suspect's father refused to cooperate with authorities, police say, but his mom said Himlin got into the crash while watching the baby and had meant to retrieve the child.
She added that her son is a drug addict, according to the police report.
Police told The Citizens' Voice that they also found identification in the wrecked truck and confirmed Himlin's identity with the employees. They also allegedly found the location of the crash and found a cellphone with the same number that Himlin gave the worker.
It's not his baby, according to WNEP. Police say the child's mother reached out to them at around 5 p.m. Thursday and said Himlin had watched her child while she moved. She never heard back from the man on Wednesday evening, the mom told police, and then went to his parents' house to learn what happened.
Her baby is now under the watch of Luzerne County Children and Youth. WNEP reports that police are charging Himlin with endangering the welfare of a child, a felony. The mom doesn't face any charges so far.
