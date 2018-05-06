Slain teens honored at Florida high school's senior prom

In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 photo, Heather Schoengrund, mother of Meadow Pollack's boyfriend and Andrew Pollack Meadow's father pose with his daughters' best friends Nicolette Miciotta, left, and Carley Ogozaly, right, as they get ready for the prom in Parkland, Fla. Meadow Pollack was one of the four Florida high school seniors slain in a mass shooting honored by classmates celebrating their senior prom. Miami Herald via AP Pedro Portal