Cops take kids to the prom and put on a dance show

Video shared by the Columbus Police Department shows a man with a cane stick his leg out and trip the armed man, who fell to the ground and was captured by police. Police arrested the suspect and recovered his weapon. No one was injured.
A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
In a moving tribute, thousands of police officers and hundreds of K-9 units from across the country turned out Wednesday, April 18, 2018 to honor fallen Yarmough (MA) Police Officer Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.
Last year arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens” more than doubled from the previous year. A recent study shows an overall decline in the arrests and deportation of “non-criminal aliens," but are slightly up under President Trump.
Several girls had to jump from the balcony of a New Jersey building as flames engulfed a dance studio and several other businesses in the building Monday, April 9, 2018. A video shows the girls screaming as they escaped.