Lava moves down street in eruption-hit Hawaii neighborhood

Nine fissure eruptions were reported at Leilani Estates, near Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, late on Sunday, May 6, two days after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit the area.
USGS via storyful
Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

National

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.

National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

National

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.