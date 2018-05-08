Voters go to polls in primaries to replace Ohio Gov. Kasich

This combination of file photos shows candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Ohio governor in 2018 including, clockwise from left to right, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio; Richard Cordray, former federal consumer protection chief; William O'Neill, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice; and Ohio state Sen. Joe Schiavoni. Early voting began Tuesday, April 10, 2018, to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for the Nov. 6, 2018, general election to succeed second-term Republican Gov. John Kasich. AP Photo, File)