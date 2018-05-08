Grandma heard an intruder — and fired a gun for the first time ever, police say

Don't mess with Maxine Thompson.
An intruder learned that lesson after he broke into the 70-year-old's house on May 5 — and left bleeding with a gunshot wound, police told ABC13.
Thompson said she woke up at 4 a.m. to loud noises coming from outside of her Philadelphia home.
"First I thought I was dreaming and then I looked out the window, outside," she told Fox29. "I was still hearing the banging, banging, banging, so I yelled to whoever: ‘Who’s that on my door? Get off my door, get off my door.'"
Then she heard the sound of her back window shattering, Thompson told CBS.
“Next thing I know I could tell he was inside my house," she said, "and he was running up the steps."
But the grandmother and mother of a police officer said she decided to fight back. Thompson reached for her late mother's gun, which she keeps on her nightstand, and prepared to fire. She described the next frantic moments to ABC13.
"He was at my bedroom door. And I shot at him a couple times," she said. "He ran down the steps and I ran down the steps behind him. I shot some more and ... he jumped out the same window he came in."
Thompson managed to land a shot, despite being a novice gun user. According to CBS, police say the 43-year-old suspect suffered a graze wound from a bullet and called 911 from a car wash. The unidentified man, who is in stable condition, was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment. It's not yet known what charges he will face.
Johnnie Tobias, Thompson's next-door neighbor, said that she found blood on top of her shed. She told ABC13 that the location of the blood confirmed her theory that the suspect had to scale the shed during his quick escape.
Tobias offered some advice to the alleged intruder.
"Get a job," she told CBS, "and you won't have to be intruding in on innocent people like this."
According to Fox29, Thompson's grandchildren helped clean up her house, which is strewn with bullet holes and some blood.
But the 70-year-old woman told Fox29 that her house will "be fixed in no time."
“Kill him before he killed me: That’s what was going through my mind,” she said. “I hope I taught him and the rest of them a lesson.
"Stay the hell out of people’s houses."
