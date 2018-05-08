Boy and his horse galloped into an electrified puddle. But only one of them survived.

Manuel Medina said he didn't feel the shock — but his 20-year-old horse did.
The 13-year-old was riding his horse Monday night in Lake View Terrace, California, when they began to gallop onto the scene of an active transformer fire, according to ABC7. He had no idea of the danger that lie ahead.
The Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC Los Angeles that firefighters tried to warn Medina and his father, who was also riding with him, about an electrified puddle in front of them. But the pair kept riding.
Medina said he had no idea what was happening until it was too late. His horse — a survivor of the Dec. 2017 Creek Fire that killed nearly 40 horses — ran into the water and immediately collapsed with the young teenager still riding.
"I never felt it," he told ABC7. "I got off and went around and tried helping the horse, but he didn't make it.
"He was being electrocuted, he was shaking."
Eric Scott, a captain with the fire department, explained what happened to NBC.
"When that horse felt the electrical shock, it went down onto its two front legs," he said in an interview with the TV station. "Fortunately, the boy was able to dismount to the right on a sidewalk to safety."
Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire, which left about 1,000 people without power, The Los Angeles Daily News wrote.
"I'm not scared," he told ABC7. "I'm sad."
That horse isn't the first beloved pet to die by electrocution.
A woman in Boston, Massachusetts, said her dog was electrocuted while they walked on a sidewalk back in January. According to Boston.com, Mary Beth Begley said her 5-year-old pup likely died from a street light control box that The Public Works Department fixed later that day.
Chris Coakley, a spokesperson for the department, told Boston.com in a statement that "while we are saddened to hear of the loss caused by this tragic accident, we assure the public that this area has been made safe."
