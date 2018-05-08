Judge to rule within month on officer's shooting of motorist

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, friends and family of Corey Jones, seen on the t-shirt, attend a news conference led by Bishop Sylvester Banks, Sr., grandfather of Jones, outside Bible Church of God in Boynton Beach, Fla. Prosecutors and attorneys for fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja clashed Monday, May 7, 2018, during a hearing over whether his fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jones was justified. Palm Beach Post via AP, File Thomas Cordy