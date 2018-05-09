Dog rescued from Colorado wastewater treatment plant

This Monday, May 7, 2018, photo provided by the Pueblo West Fire Department shows Gidget, an English mastiff belonging to Mandi Smith, of Pueblo West, Colo., holding onto a cement ledge as rescue members were on their way at the Pueblo West Wastewater Treatment Plant. Gidget, a 2-year-old English mastiff led astray by an escape-prone hound dog, is happy to be home, but still stinks after being found stranded in muck at a wastewater treatment plant in Colorado. Pueblo West Fire Department via AP Brad Davidson