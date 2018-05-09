Governor's trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before taking office. Jury selection is set to begin Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial. He is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a 2015 sexual encounter, before he was elected. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo