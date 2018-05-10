He followed her from Walmart to Kroger, offering to buy her granddaughter, Ga. cops say

A strange man kept following a woman and her granddaughter as they shopped in Cobb County, Georgia — and police say she soon realized the man wasn't there just to buy merchandise.
Police say the woman and her granddaughter were shopping at a Kroger grocery store on Roswell Road on Monday night when Einodd Samimi, of Marietta, began making "inappropriate comments" and following them around the store, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
According to police, Samimi commented about "how pretty the child's hair was" and at one point offered to buy the 7-year-old for $200, WXIA reported.
The woman told police it was the second time he'd allegedly offered to purchase the child that day, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. The grandma told police the same man had offered her $100 to "have" the little girl earlier that same night in a Walmart, the paper reported.
After she confronted Samimi in Kroger, police say, a "large" crowd chased him out of the store and back to his car, where he fled, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.
Police were able to track down his address and arrested him later that day on charges of enticing a child and criminal solicitation, Patch reported. He was given a bond of $20,000 and remains in jail, according to the site.
"We appreciate the customer’s and associate’s quick action in reporting the incident as we do not tolerate this type of behavior in our stores or on our property. We are continuing to assist the Marietta Police Department in its investigation," the Kroger store said in the statement to CBS-46.
The incident came the day before a man was arrested in a Cobb County mall for allegedly holding a knife to an 11-year-old girl's throat in a bathroom. The girl's father along with two bystanders tackled the man to the ground and held him there until police arrived.
