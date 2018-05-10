Aerial View of Hawaii Lava Lake Shows Agitated Surface

This video of Halema‘uma‘u lava lake from May 7 shows the agitated lake surface caused by intermittent rock falls. On May 6 the lake level was about 240 yards below the crater rim and it continues to drop.
USGS via Storyful
