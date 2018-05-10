Bill targets school riflery teams, citing 'gun culture'

In this March 4, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, students compete in the association's air rifle championships at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. A New York lawmaker is taking aim at riflery and archery programs in schools, contending they promote a “gun culture.” Manhattan Democrat Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal says she introduced her bill to ban such programs in the state after it was revealed that the Parkland, Fla., school shooting suspect had honed his shooting skills in a marksmanship program at the very school where he’s accused of killing 17 people. (New York State Public High School Athletic Association via AP)