Body cam footage shows Okla. police shoot pit bull after it, three others maul woman

Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed a pit bull after it attacked a woman. Her right arm had to be amputated, and doctors are working to save her leg.
Oklahoma City Police
Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

National

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.