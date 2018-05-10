Idaho wildlife officials approve limited grizzly bear hunt

FILE--In this Sept. 25, 2013 photo, a grizzly bear cub rests near a cabin a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved a limited hunting season for grizzly bears in eastern Idaho. Under the plan approved Thursday, May 10, 2018, the Department of Fish and Game will hold a random drawing to award one Idaho hunter a grizzly tag for a hunting season running from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15. Casper Star-Tribune via AP, file Alan Rogers