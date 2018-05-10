Baltimore's top cop charged with failure to file taxes

Baltimore's police commissioner has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes.
The U.S. Attorney's office alleged Thursday that Commissioner Darryl DeSousa "willfully failed to file a federal return for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, despite having been a salaried employee of the Baltimore Police Department in each of those years."
De Sousa faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.
There was no immediate response from DeSousa or his police department's communications team.
DeSousa became commissioner earlier this year when Baltimore's mayor fired Commissioner Kevin Davis after 2½ years as top cop, saying a change in leadership was needed to oversee crime reduction strategies in the Mid-Atlantic city with an eye-popping violent crime rate.
