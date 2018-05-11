Jury recommends life with parole in Oklahoma family killings

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the younger of two brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings inside a suburban Oklahoma home, has been found guilty. Jurors handed down the verdict during the fourth week of the trial of Michael Bever, 19, who was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo