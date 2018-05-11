The Latest: Israel army says car rams into West Bank soldier

Yehiyeh Sinwar, the Hamas militant group's leader in the Gaza Strip, speaks to foreign correspondents, in his office in Gaza City, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Sinwar said Thursday that protesters in a mass demonstration along the Israeli border next week will be unarmed and peaceful, but also compared them to a "starving tiger" and held out the possibility that tens of thousands of people could burst through the fence and swarm into Israel. Khalil Hamra AP Photo